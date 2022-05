Diesel prices are likely to hit 2 euro per litre in the coming days, according to an Irish Independent survey.

The surge in cost is expected to negate the government’s cut of 20 cent on petrol and 15 cent per litre of diesel.

Average price of one litre in Ireland currently stands at 1 euro and 95 cents.

CEO of Fuels for Ireland, Kevin McPartlan, explains the origin of the hike: