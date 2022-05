Tyrone are through to the Nickey Rackard Cup Final after they beat Donegal 1-23 to 1-19 in Carrickmore.

At half time Michael McShane’s side led 1-11 to eight points with their goal coming from Damien Casey who ended the day scoring 1-12.

Tyrone will now face Roscommon in the decider after the Rossies beat Fermanagh 3-25 to 2-15.

Oisin Kelly and Paul O’Brien have the full time report…