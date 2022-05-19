DCC launches ‘working holiday’ promotion with free digital pass

Donegal County Council are offering the opportunity to work at Donegal’s digital hubs with no fee this Summer, as a part of their new working holiday campaign launched this week.

Remote work for FREE in Donegal this summer!

Donegal County Council in collaboration with digital hubs across the county are offering the chance to

work for FREE from a digital hub in Donegal until September 30 th through a new working holiday

campaign.

The initiative provides the opportunity to enjoy everything that Donegal has to offer during the summer

months while also availing of a remote working opportunity in a range of locations across the county.

After registration remote workers will receive a FREE day pass to work in a participating hub. In total 11

hubs across Donegal are participating in the activity which kicks off from Tuesday May 17 th .

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at Inishowen Innovation’s Buncrana Hub, Leas Cathaoirleach of

Donegal County Council, Cllr Martin McDermott stated ‘’recognising the need to support both

businesses and remote workers, Donegal County Council was the first local authority in Ireland to adopt

a Remote Working Strategy for Business. This provides the opportunity to promote Donegal nationally

and internationally as an ideal location for remote workers, this remote working holiday campaign is

testament to this.’’

Garry Martin, Director of Service at Donegal County Council acknowledged the work that has been

carried out to improve connectivity in the region.

‘’Over the past decade a huge amount of work has been put into developing Donegal’s digital

infrastructure through Project Kelvin and other initiatives. We warmly welcome the work that has been

done by our development partners in continuously improving connectivity and putting in place the

facility to enable high speed connected hubs to operate in Donegal.’’

Donegal has an extensive hub network and along with the superb quality of life offering, Donegal is well

placed to attract talent to the region.

Garry Martin added ‘’alongside our Diaspora, we really want to attract and encourage digital nomads to

experience working from and holidaying in Donegal. Today’s tourist can be become tomorrow’s worker

and a future investor. I hope this campaign will provide a blueprint for relocation and future

investment.’’

The Donegal Working Holiday campaign is also supported through remote working advocates Donegal

Digital, Grow Remote and Connected Hubs. Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag

#WorkHolDL or as Gaeilge #ObairSaoireDL.

For anyone who wishes to available of the FREE Remote Working Holiday pass log on to

http://donegal.ie/workingholiday and fill in your details to obtain your FREE pass.