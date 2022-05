Ruairi Cavanan has been named one four Eirgrid U20 Players of the Provinces.

Canavan, who is set for a call up to the Tyrone senior panel for his performances which lead Tyrone to Ulster and All Ireland glory, is honoured alongside, Adam Fanning of Kildare, Joseph Keaney of Sligo, and Evan Looney of Kerry.

Tyrone U20 captain Niall Devlin and Michael McGleenan are also set to step up to the Tyrone squad ahead of All Ireland series.