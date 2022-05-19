Tensions flare as SFPA appears before Oireachtas committee

Tensions flared at an Oireachtas committee meeting last night, during which representatives of the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority were questioned regarding the Killybegs fish weighing controversy.

The representatives of the SFPA present at the meeting were challenged to explain the reasons why a proportion of pelagic fish landed in Killybegs have had to be weighed on the pierside, with claims locally that the process of doing so renders the catch unfit for human consumption.

In his opening statement to the committee, SFPA Executive Chair Paschal Hayes was made to withdraw a controversial statement, where he asked committee members, including Donegal Deputies Padraig MacLochlainn and Pearse Doherty, to consider the “array of potential motivations of operators” critical of the weighing processes in Killybegs………

During the hearing, the SFPA outlined its legal reasoning for insisting 5% of pelagic catches are weighed at the pierside, stressing it’s part of a control measure agreed with Europe.

Paschal Hayes says that manipulation of their prior systems of checks from the industry spurred the EU to introduce stricter measures……….

To watch the full hearing, click HERE, then go to Committee Room 3, go to Wednesday May 18th. Under the ‘Last modified’ column , scroll down to 16:48, and click Play Video. When that video ends, click 17:48 and so on until the hearing ends.