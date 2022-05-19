We need clarity on cardiac services at LUH – Brogan

One of Donegal’s representatives on the HSE’s Western Regional Forum is calling for immediate clarity on the future of the angiogram service in Donegal, and recognition that the Cath Lab at Letterkenny University Hospital should be fully commissioned.

The Friends of the Hospital have raised €750,000 as a local contribution to provide the service, with claimed that the HSE has effectively reneged on the agreement to provide a full Cath Lab.

Yesterday, Saolta Chief Executive Tony Canavan told the Nine til Noon Show that a three person expert panel is looking at the situation and will make recommendations shortly.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says the service at the hospital at present is excellent, and the ongoing arrangement with Altnagelvin is working well.

He says it’s worrying that all that could be jeopardised, particularly at a time when one of the top Cardiologists in the country is based at Letterkenny University Hospital………..