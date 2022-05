Derry City were beaten for the second game in a row on Friday evening, losing out 2-1 against Dundalk.

Robbie Benson gave the visitors the lead on 10 minutes before James Akintunde levelled up the tie on 75 minutes.

Patrick Hoban scored the winner on 81 minutes as Derry tasted defeat at home for the second time this season.

Martin Holmes reports from the Ryan McBride Brandywell…