Derry City suffered their second home defeat of the season, losing 2-1 against Dundalk.

Robbie Benson opened the scoring for the visitors with James Akintunde levelling the game up on 75 minute.

Patrick Hoban then netted the winner for the Lilywhites to move them to within four points of their opponents.

After the game Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes the second goal was tough to take…