‘British Government trying to evade accountability and responsibility’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

The Dail will be told later today that the British Government are trying to evade accountability and responsibility for their role in the Troubles.

It comes as the debate continues over an amnesty bill being proposed by the British Government.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn will also raise the findings of a police Ombudsman’s report which identified collusive behaviours in the killing of Donegal County Councillor Eddie Fullerton.

Today is the 31st anniversary of the murder of Councillor Fullerton who was shot dead at his home in Buncrana.

Deputy MacLochlainn believes people must be held to account: