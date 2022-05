There have been four fixtures in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division postponed due to international call-ups.

Drogheda United v UCD AFC, Shelbourne v Derry City and St. Patrick’s Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, all scheduled for Friday, June 10, have been postponed as well as Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, which was scheduled for Saturday, June 11.

New dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course.