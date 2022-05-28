Pringle slams “parody” Passport office

A Donegal Deputy has criticised the Government’s handling of passport services, as many people are facing long delays in getting their passport applications processed.

Thomas Pringle says that employees in his constituency office often have a hard time getting through to the Passport Office, even through the dedicated Oireachtas line.

Deputy Pringle also likened the renaming of the “Passport Express” service to “Post Passport” – a move Government said was to better reflect the amount of time it takes to get a passport – to a parody….