Strand Rovers won the Voodoo Venue Cup on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 2-1 victory over Oldtown Celtic.

Strand were reduced to 10 men in the first half and trailed 1-0 early in the second half with Gio Peoples’ goal giving Oldtown the lead.

Two goals then from Shane O’Donnell and Ryan Brennan swung the game in Strand’s favour as they held on for the victory.

After the game goalscorer Shane O’Donnell told Stuart Connolly that he is proud of the players…