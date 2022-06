Jonathan Greer and Dai Roberts Citroën C3 Rally2 claimed victory in the Tyrone Stages Rally on Saturday afternoon.

The pair finished 17.1 seconds ahead of Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan.

Peadar Hurson and Damien Connolly in the Ford Fiesta were in third 44.5 seconds off the winners.

The top 10 finishers were as follows: