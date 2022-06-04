Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

No major delays reported as 50,000 set to travel through Dublin Airport today

As many as 50,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport today.

The Dublin Airport Authority does not expect any significant delays for passengers after extra staff were drafted in to deal with the increased number of passengers over the bank holiday weekend.

So far passengers at Terminal 1 and 2 have passed through without significant issues this morning – with queues estimated to be around 30 minutes at security.

Media Relations Manager of the DAA Graeme McQueen, said they were happy with the measures put in place and were confident the airport would run smoothly for the remainder of the weekend…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Six sheep killed in Moville area after dog attack

4 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

No major delays reported as 50,000 set to travel through Dublin Airport today

4 June 2022
paddy twitter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Paddy Diver returns to Twitter to demand action on new Mica bill

4 June 2022
LUDC Plaque
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Town Council recognised at plaque unveiling

4 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Six sheep killed in Moville area after dog attack

4 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

No major delays reported as 50,000 set to travel through Dublin Airport today

4 June 2022
paddy twitter
Audio, News, Top Stories

Paddy Diver returns to Twitter to demand action on new Mica bill

4 June 2022
LUDC Plaque
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Town Council recognised at plaque unveiling

4 June 2022
pringleatu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle and Harris discuss the importance of the ATU’s Killybegs campus

4 June 2022
unnamed
Entertainment, News, Top Stories

Back to the Saturday Morning Rewind with Rory Farrell

3 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube