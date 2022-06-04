No major delays reported as 50,000 set to travel through Dublin Airport today

As many as 50,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport today.

The Dublin Airport Authority does not expect any significant delays for passengers after extra staff were drafted in to deal with the increased number of passengers over the bank holiday weekend.

So far passengers at Terminal 1 and 2 have passed through without significant issues this morning – with queues estimated to be around 30 minutes at security.

Media Relations Manager of the DAA Graeme McQueen, said they were happy with the measures put in place and were confident the airport would run smoothly for the remainder of the weekend…