Paddy Diver returns to Twitter to demand action on new Mica bill

Prominent Mica campaigner Paddy Diver says that he and other Mica homeowners are ready to take to the streets again if the revised Mica redress scheme does not meet their demands.

Speaking in a video posted to Twitter last night, Diver returned to the social media platform after taking a break from campaigning in March, citing abusive messages that were sent to him.

Paddy Diver has called for Pre-Legislative Scrutiny on any new bill – and says campaigners will have to use people power once again to send a message to the Government:

