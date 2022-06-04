Pringle and Harris discuss the importance of the ATU’s Killybegs campus

The Dail has been told that the Atlantic Technological University campus in Killybegs has the potential to make a major contribution. but it will require investment.

Speaking during a Dail debate on Higher Education, Deputy Thomas Pringle said the Killybegs campus has already made a major contribution to the economy of the region, and that can be increased.

Deputy Pringle called for improvements to the SUSI grant system, and in particular, its extension to cover upskilling courses.

Most importantly, he said, it’s important that Killybegs is recognised as an integral part of the ATU’s offering, a perspective echoed by Minister Simon Harris, who said multi-campus nature of the ATU is at its core, and he intends visiting Killybegs in the near future.

The debate began with Deputy Pringle outlining the importance of the ATU, and in particular, the Killybegs campus………..