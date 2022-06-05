Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Missing 6 year old boy may have travelled to border region

Gardai are working to locate a missing 6 year old boy, who may have travelled to the border region in recent days.

Michael O’Connell has been missing from Mullingar in County Westmeath since Friday.

He’s believed to be with adult relatives, and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the border area.

Michael is described as being around 4 foot tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardai say they’re concerned for his welfare and are anxious to find him.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

New research shows 1 in 5 suffer with depression after contracting Covid

5 June 2022
Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Number of Bus Eireann Donegal Town to Dublin routes cancelled today

5 June 2022
Michael O'Connell MP
News, Top Stories

Missing 6 year old boy may have travelled to border region

5 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport queues reportedly running well today

5 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

New research shows 1 in 5 suffer with depression after contracting Covid

5 June 2022
Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Number of Bus Eireann Donegal Town to Dublin routes cancelled today

5 June 2022
Michael O'Connell MP
News, Top Stories

Missing 6 year old boy may have travelled to border region

5 June 2022
Dublin Airport
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dublin Airport queues reportedly running well today

5 June 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

New report claims those impacted by Brandon abuse are to sue HSE

5 June 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Large majority of Irish population expecting recession in next year

5 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube