Missing 6 year old boy may have travelled to border region

Gardai are working to locate a missing 6 year old boy, who may have travelled to the border region in recent days.

Michael O’Connell has been missing from Mullingar in County Westmeath since Friday.

He’s believed to be with adult relatives, and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the border area.

Michael is described as being around 4 foot tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gardai say they’re concerned for his welfare and are anxious to find him.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.