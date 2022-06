Glenfin Ladies are the Senior Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta All Ireland winners after a five point win over tournament hosts Naomh Anna Leitir Moir.

Danielle McGinley was top scorer for the Donegal side scoring three points.

The final score in Connemara was Glenfin 0-09 Naomh Anna Leitir Moir 0-04.