In the North, a public inquiry into alleged mistreatment of patients at a facility for adults with complex needs is underway.

The Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry is examining widespread allegations of abuse of patients at the facility in County Antrim.

34 people have been already been arrested by the PSNI in connection with the scandal – with a further 38 people being referred for potential prosecution by Police in the North.

Tom Kark QC is chairing the inquiry: