Naomh Conaill suffer final defeat in Galway

Donegal just missed out on the treble at Monday’s Comórtas Peil na Gaeltachta finals in Galway.

After Fanad Gael’s success in the junior men and Glenfin in the senior ladies, it was down to Naomh Conaill to make it a hat-trick for clubs from the county.

Unfortunately that wasn’t to pass as the Glenties/Fintown men lost to Cork side Ballingeary, 2-9 to 0-11.

The goals came early and late in the tie as Naomh Conaill chased the game after the opening minutes.

Five points from Charles McGuinnes kept them in contention but the Cork men’s second goal was a hammer blow for the Donegal champions.

