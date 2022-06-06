Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two men killed in Sligo collision yesterday evening

Two men were killed in a traffic collision that occurred in County Sligo yesterday evening.

The three-vehicle incident happened around twenty-past-five yesterday evening.

The driver and passenger of one car were killed in the collision.

The N15 was closed overnight between Sligo Town and Drumcliffe while Gardaí conducted a forensic examination.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or drove through the Rathcormack stretch of the N15 at the time of the accident is being asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the accident to make it available to assist in their investigations.

