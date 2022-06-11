Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Derry advance to All Ireland Minor Football Championship semi final

Derry are through to the All Ireland Minor Football Championship semi final after they claimed a six point win over Munster champions, Cork.

It finished 0-12 to six points in favour of the Oakleaf county.

Michael McMullan has the full time report…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cannabis driver
News, Top Stories

Drug driver also caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

11 June 2022
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Promised fuel price cuts scrapped by Government

11 June 2022
pinksalmonmale
News, Top Stories

Donegal anglers warned to be wary of Pacific pink salmon

11 June 2022
strabane new look
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes new premises can be found to save Strabane New Look store

11 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

cannabis driver
News, Top Stories

Drug driver also caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

11 June 2022
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Promised fuel price cuts scrapped by Government

11 June 2022
pinksalmonmale
News, Top Stories

Donegal anglers warned to be wary of Pacific pink salmon

11 June 2022
strabane new look
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes new premises can be found to save Strabane New Look store

11 June 2022
luh new 2
News, Top Stories

Over 19,000 people on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

11 June 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

Report claims there were 10 sexual abusers at Stranorlar facility

11 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube