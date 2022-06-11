Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal anglers warned to be wary of Pacific pink salmon

Anglers are being warned to look out for sightings of Pacific pink salmon which was previously found in Donegal.

Concerns about their presence in Irish waters has been raised after an explosive growth in their stocks was observed in northernmost Norwegian rivers in 2021.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has issued an alert for reports of any sightings of Pacific pink salmon which was previously found in Donegal.

At the recently held North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organisation (NASCO) meeting, serious concerns were raised that pink salmon may spread to and establish in rivers throughout the wider Atlantic region, after explosive growth in their stocks was observed in northernmost Norwegian rivers in 2021.

Pink Salmon, which originated in Russian commercial net fisheries, is a threat to native salmon species in Ireland as it competes with the native salmon for food.

Francis O’Donnell, CEO of Inland Fisheries Ireland says the organisation is appealing to anglers and the general public to remain vigilant and report the presence of any Pacific pink salmon encountered in Irish river systems.

If a pink salmon is discovered, anglers are advised to keep the fish and do not release it back into the water, record the date and location of capture, and the length and weight of the fish.

Report it to any IFI office or via the 24-hour confidential hotline number – 0818 34 74 24 or 0818 FISH 24

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cannabis driver
News, Top Stories

Drug driver also caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

11 June 2022
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Promised fuel price cuts scrapped by Government

11 June 2022
pinksalmonmale
News, Top Stories

Donegal anglers warned to be wary of Pacific pink salmon

11 June 2022
strabane new look
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes new premises can be found to save Strabane New Look store

11 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

cannabis driver
News, Top Stories

Drug driver also caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

11 June 2022
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Promised fuel price cuts scrapped by Government

11 June 2022
pinksalmonmale
News, Top Stories

Donegal anglers warned to be wary of Pacific pink salmon

11 June 2022
strabane new look
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes new premises can be found to save Strabane New Look store

11 June 2022
luh new 2
News, Top Stories

Over 19,000 people on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

11 June 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

Report claims there were 10 sexual abusers at Stranorlar facility

11 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube