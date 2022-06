Buncrana Gardaí say they’ve arrested a driver for speeding and driving under the influence of cannabis. Buncrana Gardaí say they’ve arrested a driver for speeding and driving under the influence of cannabis.

They say a vehicle was detected travelling at 98 kp/h in a 60 kp/h speed zone last night by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit. The driver then subsequently tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.