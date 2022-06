A Strabane Cllr is hopeful that a new premises can be found to save New Look.

There has been much concern in recent times over job losses as a new Lidl superstore is set to be built on the site of Strabane Retail Park which is currently home to a number of retail outlets.

It has been confirmed that New Look in Strabane is set to close its door on July 19th however, Cllr Raymond Barr says he has been told that the fashion outlet is still scouting for a new premises: