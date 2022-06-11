Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Over 19,000 people on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says years of underinvestment have led to unacceptable hospital waiting lists and long waiting times for patients.

It comes as the latest figures show almost 902,000 people were on waiting lists last month at hospitals across the country.

At Letterkenny University Hospital that figure was just over 19,000.

16,503 people are awaiting an outpatient appointment at LUH, with 4,283 of them waiting over a year and a half. The figure is up slightly when compared to figures for April, but down on the same period in 2021 when just over 18,000 people were waiting on an outpatient appointment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 2,509 patients are waiting on an inpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital, down 6% from April.

2,343 children are on some form of waiting list at the hospital.

The IHCA is warning that national waiting lists in May again top 900,000, due to public hospital capacity deficits, shortage of acute beds, other facilities and consultant vacancies causing cancellations in essential scheduled care.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cannabis driver
News, Top Stories

Drug driver also caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

11 June 2022
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Promised fuel price cuts scrapped by Government

11 June 2022
pinksalmonmale
News, Top Stories

Donegal anglers warned to be wary of Pacific pink salmon

11 June 2022
strabane new look
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes new premises can be found to save Strabane New Look store

11 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

cannabis driver
News, Top Stories

Drug driver also caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

11 June 2022
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Promised fuel price cuts scrapped by Government

11 June 2022
pinksalmonmale
News, Top Stories

Donegal anglers warned to be wary of Pacific pink salmon

11 June 2022
strabane new look
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hopes new premises can be found to save Strabane New Look store

11 June 2022
luh new 2
News, Top Stories

Over 19,000 people on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

11 June 2022
st josephs hospital
News, Top Stories

Report claims there were 10 sexual abusers at Stranorlar facility

11 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube