Over 19,000 people on Letterkenny University Hospital waiting lists

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says years of underinvestment have led to unacceptable hospital waiting lists and long waiting times for patients.

It comes as the latest figures show almost 902,000 people were on waiting lists last month at hospitals across the country.

At Letterkenny University Hospital that figure was just over 19,000.

16,503 people are awaiting an outpatient appointment at LUH, with 4,283 of them waiting over a year and a half. The figure is up slightly when compared to figures for April, but down on the same period in 2021 when just over 18,000 people were waiting on an outpatient appointment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, 2,509 patients are waiting on an inpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital, down 6% from April.

2,343 children are on some form of waiting list at the hospital.

The IHCA is warning that national waiting lists in May again top 900,000, due to public hospital capacity deficits, shortage of acute beds, other facilities and consultant vacancies causing cancellations in essential scheduled care.