Donegal suffered a 3-17 to 0-16 defeat to Armagh in Clones on Sunday evening.

Rory Grugan fired a goal for Armagh in the opening minute before Donegal went six points to a goal up.

Man of the match Rian O’Neill then fired in a penalty as Armagh went in 2-08 to 0-10 in front at the break.

A second half Stephen Sheridan goal then sealed the Orchard County’s 10 point win.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh have the full time report…