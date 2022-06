Hundreds of parents will be given ‘baby bundles’ from the Government when they bring their newborn children home from hospital this winter.

It’s part of a pilot scheme being rolled out at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Waterford.

The bundles – with nappies, bibs and books – were promised in the Programme for Government – but delayed by the Covid Pandemic.

Fine Gael Deputy Neale Richmond has been urging the Government to get the scheme moving…