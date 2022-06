Mark English claimed victory in the British Masters event in Watford on Saturday evening, winning in a time of one minute 46.42 seconds.

John Kelly was competing in Amsterdam on Saturday evening where he threw 19.10 metres in the shot putt.

Meanwhile in Phoneix Park, at the National five mile event, Inishowen men Martin McLucas, Liam Bradley and Pauric McKinney won the team event with the latter claiming individual gold also.

Atheltics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…