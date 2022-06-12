Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North West Cricket Results 11/06/2022

It wasn’t all doom and gloom on Saturday and despite the day’s play being washed out in the IPT20 Festival at Bready, supporters did get to enjoy some quality action in the Long’s SuperValu League programme.

Three of the seven scheduled fixtures were abandoned in the morning; Ardmore v Bready, St Johnston v Glendermott and Ballyspallen v Killyclooney, however the other four did manage to survive the elements.

Game of the day was undoubtedly at the Holm where despite both sides missing two players each on Interprovincial duty, Newbuildings clung on to beat the hosts with the last pair of batsmen at the wicket.

The win took Newbuildings to the top of the group, replacing Burndennett, who slipped from first to fourth with defeat at Coleraine.

In Group A, Brigade moved into second place after a facile win at Strabane, the visitors winning by 8 wickets with 4 overs in the bank.

And up in Kildoag, Bonds Glen got their second win of the league campaign with a similarly impressive victory over Fox Lodge.

