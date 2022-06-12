Sinn Fein reaches new high in polls as McDonald now most popular party leader

Sinn Fein’s reached another record high in the opinion polls.

Mary Lou McDonald is the most popular party leader in the country, with a voter satisfaction rating of 52 percent – and her party is also topping the polls at 37 percent support.

That compares to Fine Gael now polling at 23 percent, with Government coalition partners Fine Gael now at 22 percent support.

The results are from a Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll conducted between May 25th and last Tuesday.

The Sunday Times Political Editor Stephen O’Brien says Sinn Fein has gone from strength to strength in the polls…