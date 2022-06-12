Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Sinn Fein reaches new high in polls as McDonald now most popular party leader

 

Sinn Fein’s reached another record high in the opinion polls.

Mary Lou McDonald is the most popular party leader in the country, with a voter satisfaction rating of 52 percent – and her party is also topping the polls at 37 percent support.

That compares to Fine Gael now polling at 23 percent, with Government coalition partners Fine Gael now at 22 percent support.

The results are from a Sunday Times Behaviour & Attitudes poll conducted between May 25th and last Tuesday.

The Sunday Times Political Editor Stephen O’Brien says Sinn Fein has gone from strength to strength in the polls…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

maryloutue
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein reaches new high in polls as McDonald now most popular party leader

12 June 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Second Covid booster vaccine could be offered to under-65s this Autumn

12 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Govt “refusing to engage” in NI Protocol talks – McDonald

12 June 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Woman taken to hospital after crash in Raphoe area

12 June 2022
Advertisement

Related News

maryloutue
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein reaches new high in polls as McDonald now most popular party leader

12 June 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Second Covid booster vaccine could be offered to under-65s this Autumn

12 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Govt “refusing to engage” in NI Protocol talks – McDonald

12 June 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Woman taken to hospital after crash in Raphoe area

12 June 2022
cannabis driver
News, Top Stories

Drug driver also caught speeding by Buncrana Gardaí

11 June 2022
fuel pump
News, Top Stories

Promised fuel price cuts scrapped by Government

11 June 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube