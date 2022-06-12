UK Govt “refusing to engage” in NI Protocol talks – McDonald

The leader of Sinn Fein says the British Government will ‘undoubtedly’ break international law by altering the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Conservative Ministers are due to present more details of their proposals tomorrow, but media reports suggest it’ll scrap all customs checks between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

The UK has been threatening for months to tear up the Brexit agreement between it and the EU.

Mary Lou McDonald says the EU is willing to discuss and rectify issues at the negotiation table – but the UK has so far shown no interest:

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis insists ministers’ plans will “fix” the Northern Ireland protocol.

But UK Labour’s Rachel Reeves thinks the British government’s developing a “record for law breaking.”