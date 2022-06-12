Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
UK Govt “refusing to engage” in NI Protocol talks – McDonald

The leader of Sinn Fein says the British Government will ‘undoubtedly’ break international law by altering the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Conservative Ministers are due to present more details of their proposals tomorrow, but media reports suggest it’ll scrap all customs checks between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain.

The UK has been threatening for months to tear up the Brexit agreement between it and the EU.

Mary Lou McDonald says the EU is willing to discuss and rectify issues at the negotiation table – but the UK has so far shown no interest:

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis insists ministers’ plans will “fix” the Northern Ireland protocol.

But UK Labour’s Rachel Reeves thinks the British government’s developing a “record for law breaking.”

Top Stories

maryloutue
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein reaches new high in polls as McDonald now most popular party leader

12 June 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Second Covid booster vaccine could be offered to under-65s this Autumn

12 June 2022
brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

UK Govt “refusing to engage” in NI Protocol talks – McDonald

12 June 2022
garda car
News, Top Stories

Woman taken to hospital after crash in Raphoe area

12 June 2022
