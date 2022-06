Gardaí say a woman in her twenties was taken to hospital following a crash in the Raphoe area last night.

Gardaí say they attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11:10 pm last night in the Tullyrap area, with local reports stating the accident occurred on the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road.

One woman in her twenties was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for her injuries following the crash.