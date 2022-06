On this week’s DL Debate Brendan Devenney recaps Armaghs win over Donegal with Kevin Cassidy and Aaron Kiernan, as well as former ladies county star now Highland Radio pundit Maureen O’Donnell, plus to round up all the action, Irish times journalist and Donegal native Keith Duggan.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: