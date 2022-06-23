Derry minors 60 minutes from All Ireland Final

Derry GAA are facing into another big day double header this weekend.

On Saturday, the red and white will descend on Dublin with the seniors kicking off the All Ireland quarter finals at Croke Park at 3.45pm, but before that, the minors of Derry will play Galway for a place in the All Ireland Minor Football Final.

That game at Parnell Park throws in at 1pm on Saturday and if Derry win , the county will be contesting three of the last six finals.

They were winners in 2020 under Martin Boyle and he has remained in charge since. Speaking with Michael McMullan, he feels the defeat to Tyrone in the Ulster Final proved to be a valuable lesson for his side as they went on to beat Munster Champions Cork in the quarter final stage.

Martin hopes the plan and match ups will be right for this weekend: