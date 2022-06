An engineer has told the Oireachtas Committee on Housing that he believes some quarries, mainly in the south-east of the country, are knowingly producing unsatisfactory building materials.

Aidan O’Connell is a consultant engineer at AOCA Engineering Consultants – he claimed at yesterday’s meeting regarding the new Defective Blocks bill that some quarries are doing “side deals” with affected homeowners.

He claims that the quarries in question with these materials are suppressing this information: