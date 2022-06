The Donegal Training Centre in Convoy hosted a busy night of underage action on Monday with two Divisional finals at U-17 level.

Four Masters and Sean MacCumhaills served up a really close battle in the Division One final with the Donegal Town side eventually winning with just a point to spare, 0-11 v 0-10.

In the Division 2 final, Buncrana were winners against St. Nauls,they had four points in hand at the end, 1-10 to 0-9.