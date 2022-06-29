Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Arnolds Hotel celebrates 100 years | Around the Northwest, John Breslin

From World War Two to COVID, Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfannaghy is celebrating 100 years in business.

Now in it’s fourth generation, owner Aisling Arnold joins John Breslin on Around the Northwest to tell him about the hotel’s journey.

 

 

John Breslin
29 June 2022
High hotel prices will put people off coming to the country – Pascal Donohue

29 June 2022
Details of winter Covid-19 vaccine campaign expected to emerge soon

29 June 2022
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 June 2022
