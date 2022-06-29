Arnolds Hotel celebrates 100 years | Around the Northwest, John Breslin

From World War Two to COVID, Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfannaghy is celebrating 100 years in business.
Now in it’s fourth generation, owner Aisling Arnold joins John Breslin on Around the Northwest to tell him about the hotel’s journey.
From World War Two to COVID, Arnold’s Hotel in Dunfannaghy is celebrating 100 years in business.
Now in it’s fourth generation, owner Aisling Arnold joins John Breslin on Around the Northwest to tell him about the hotel’s journey.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland