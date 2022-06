Sinn Féin will not oppose a one-year extension of the Special Criminal Court tonight.

The non-jury court was used to jail many Provisional IRA members during the Troubles, but is now mainly used for gangland cases.

Sinn Féin dropped its outright opposition to it last year, and will abstain in tonight’s Dáil vote.

The party’s justice spokesperson, South Donegal Deputy Martin Kenny, says his party still has concerns about the court: