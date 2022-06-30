40 Covid cases at LUH as visiting restrictions reimposed

Saolta say that some visiting restrictions are in place at Letterkenny University Hospital, as the Covid outbreak there continues.

In a statement, they said the hospital continues to be severely impacted by Covid-19, and that 40 patients on wards currently have the virus.

As a result, some visiting restrictions have been reimposed at LUH, with visiting to wards with an active Covid outbreak being limited to compassionate grounds only.

Meanwhile on all other wards, visiting is restricted to appointment only, with one visitor per patient per day, in periods of half an hour.

Saolta are asking anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms to avoid visiting their loved ones to try and curb the outbreak.

