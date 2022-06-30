40 Covid cases at LUH as visiting restrictions reimposed

Saolta say that some visiting restrictions are in place at Letterkenny University Hospital, as the Covid outbreak there continues.
In a statement, they said the hospital continues to be severely impacted by Covid-19, and that 40 patients on wards currently have the virus.
As a result, some visiting restrictions have been reimposed at LUH, with visiting to wards with an active Covid outbreak being limited to compassionate grounds only.
Meanwhile on all other wards, visiting is restricted to appointment only, with one visitor per patient per day, in periods of half an hour.
Saolta are asking anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms to avoid visiting their loved ones to try and curb the outbreak.
Saolta statement in full:
Letterkenny University Hospital continues to be severely impacted by COVID-19. As of 8pm last night there were 40 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital and there are five areas in the hospital affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.
Access for visitors to outbreak wards is limited to compassionate grounds only and these visits should be arranged in advance with the nurse manager.
Visiting to other wards is by appointment only with one visit per patient, per day. To make an appointment contact the ward or unit in advance (before 3pm). Appointments are for 30 minutes and are staggered across all ward areas each day at 6.30pm, 7.15pm and 8pm.
Seán Murphy, Hospital Manager said, “The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital continues to remain high and we are asking people who are intending to visit their loved ones in hospital to please delay visiting if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 such as a temperature, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat or headache.
“In addition, if anyone in your household has symptoms of COVID-19, please do not visit. We need to do everything we can to keep COVID-19 out of the hospital to protect our patients and to protect staff.
“Due to an outbreak in Medical 6, we advise anyone coming to the Urology Ambulatory Unit to use the entrance from the car park rather than accessing the unit through the ward. Staff at the front desk can give directions on how to find the entrance to the Urology Ambulatory Unit.
“Hospital appointments are going ahead this week. If you have an outpatient or other appointment at the hospital, please come to the appointment unless you are contacted by a member of staff from the hospital and told otherwise. However, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please call the number on your appointment letter to rearrange the appointment.”