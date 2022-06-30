Donegal suffering due to lack of private mental health beds – Commission CEO

The CEO of the Mental Health Commission says that patients in areas such as Donegal are being deprived of the best mental health care.

This follows the Commission’s annual report that was published today, that show patients are often given a better standard of care in private facilities compared to public ones.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, John Farrelly from the Mental Health Commission says the lack of accessible private facilities here compared to Dublin will lead to worse care for those who can’t afford it: