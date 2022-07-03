North West Cricket Results 02/07/2022

The group stages of this season’s Long’s SuperValu leagues was complete on Saturday afternoon and we now know the make-up of the divisional play-offs that start later this month.

The Premier Division will feature Bready, Brigade, Ardmore, Fox Lodge, Newbuildings Coleraine, Donemana and Eglinton.

The other seven senior teams- Glendermott, Bonds Glen, Strabane, St Johnston, Ballyspallen, Burndennett and Killyclooney will scrap it out for the Championship trophy.

Donemana needed just a point to confirm their place from Group B and they had to rely on the bonus variety to get them there after losing narrowly at Ballyspallen.

Eglinton sealed the fourth spot from Group B courtesy of a 141-run win on the north coast.

Coleraine had already qualified from the group as they finished in second place in the table behind Newbuildings; Jared Wilson’s side cementing top spot with a 3-wicket win at Burndennett.

In Group A, Fox Lodge claimed the final top-four place despite a heavy 121 run defeat at home to Brigade.

Bready confirmed top spot in this section with a 3-wicket (DLS) win at Bonds Glen.

Ardmore had also already qualified prior to their 50 run defeat to Glendermott at the Rectory.

In the day’s final game, Strabane were beaten by 65 runs in their game with St Johnson at the Boathole.