Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

North West Cricket Results 02/07/2022

The group stages of this season’s Long’s SuperValu leagues was complete on Saturday afternoon and we now know the make-up of the divisional play-offs that start later this month.

The Premier Division will feature Bready, Brigade, Ardmore, Fox Lodge, Newbuildings Coleraine, Donemana and Eglinton.

The other seven senior teams- Glendermott, Bonds Glen, Strabane, St Johnston, Ballyspallen, Burndennett and Killyclooney will scrap it out for the Championship trophy.

Donemana needed just a point to confirm their place from Group B and they had to rely on the bonus variety to get them there after losing narrowly at Ballyspallen.

Eglinton sealed the fourth spot from Group B courtesy of a 141-run win on the north coast.

Coleraine had already qualified from the group as they finished in second place in the table behind Newbuildings; Jared Wilson’s side cementing top spot with a 3-wicket win at Burndennett.

In Group A, Fox Lodge claimed the final top-four place despite a heavy 121 run defeat at home to Brigade.

Bready confirmed top spot in this section with a 3-wicket (DLS) win at Bonds Glen.

Ardmore had also already qualified prior to their 50 run defeat to Glendermott at the Rectory.

In the day’s final game, Strabane were beaten by 65 runs in their game with St Johnson at the Boathole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sinn Fein
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein TD calls for rent cuts and freezes

3 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government TD calls for protection of turf

3 July 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Drumkeen this afternoon

3 July 2022
Leo Varadkar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Now not the time for Irish Unity – Varadkar

3 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Sinn Fein
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein TD calls for rent cuts and freezes

3 July 2022
turf1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government TD calls for protection of turf

3 July 2022
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Water outages in Drumkeen this afternoon

3 July 2022
Leo Varadkar
Audio, News, Top Stories

Now not the time for Irish Unity – Varadkar

3 July 2022
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Top Stories

At least six further Aer Lingus flights cancelled today

2 July 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government accused of not doing enough to lower electricity prices

2 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube