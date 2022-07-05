Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

Gardaí in Buncrana say they’re investigating an incident where a number of flower boxes were damaged.

They say they are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Westbrook Bridge in the town between Saturday the 2nd of July at 10am, and 8am on Sunday the 3rd of July.

A number of flower boxes along the bridge were damaged, flowers were pulled out and one of the pots was thrown into the river.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have

witnessed the incident to contact Gardaí on 074-9320540.