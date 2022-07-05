Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

Gardaí in Buncrana say they’re investigating an incident where a number of flower boxes were damaged.

They say they are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at Westbrook Bridge in the town between Saturday the 2nd of July at 10am, and 8am on Sunday the 3rd of July.

A number of flower boxes along the bridge were damaged, flowers were pulled out and one of the pots was thrown into the river.

Gardaí are appealing to anybody who may have
witnessed the incident to contact Gardaí on 074-9320540.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

leo dail new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tensions flare in Dail over timing of new mica bill

5 July 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

5 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

5 July 2022
edward meehan
News, Top Stories

Three men sentenced for involvement in Edward Meenan killing

5 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

leo dail new
Audio, News, Top Stories

Tensions flare in Dail over timing of new mica bill

5 July 2022
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigate after flower boxes damaged in Buncrana

5 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Location of stolen GPS system unknown to Gardaí

5 July 2022
edward meehan
News, Top Stories

Three men sentenced for involvement in Edward Meenan killing

5 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2022
roads policing
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating Landrover theft in Bundoran

5 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube