Business Matters Ep 99 – Lisa Breslin & Paul Brown

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Lisa Breslin, creative director and founder of Imagine Lab Design which she runs from her office in Lifford and the Digihub at The Base in Stranorlar. Having worked in the graphic and motion design sector for 20 years, Lisa set up her own business nine months ago after she was made redundant last year. She has clients in Ireland and the UK and is hoping to secure a number of US clients over the coming months.

Ciaran also talks to Paul Brown, CEO and Artistic Director of the Earagail Arts Festival which gets underway on Saturday, July 9th. Paul is looking forward to the start of what will be the 35th staging of the annual event which returns around €1.5 million annually to the local economy.

Listen back here:

Top Stories

6 July 2022
