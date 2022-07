em

The number of unemployed people on the live register increased by just over 4 per cent in June.

CSO figures show there were 184,600 people signing on, when seasonal effects are considered, an increase of 7,300 from May.

Included in the figures are just over 7,100 people benefiting from the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive – that’s up from just over 6,900 in May.

People arriving in Ireland from Ukraine under the directive, are entitled to a range of social protection supports.