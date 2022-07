Donegal will play in the All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi final thanks to their 3-07 to 1-07 victory over Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

Two second half goals from Karen Guthrie and one from Karen’s Glenfin team mate Yvonne Bonner gave Donegal a six point win in the end.

Maxi Curran’s side will now face either Galway or Meath in the last four.

Karen Guthrie told Maureen O’Donnell it’s an unbelievable feeling to win the game.