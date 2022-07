Donegal Ladies will take on defending champions Meath for a place in the All Ireland final next Saturday at 2pm in Croke Park.

Maxi Curran’s side advanced to the final four with a 3-07 to 1-07 win over Dublin, while Meath reached the the semi final on a 1-12 to 1-11 victory over Galway, Emma Duggan scoring the winning score late in that tie.

The other semi final will see Kerry taking on Mayo at GAA HQ with throw in set for 4pm.