Kathryn McDevitt secured two gold medals at the World Masters Championships over the weekend.

The Letterkenny athlete was first part of Ireland’s 4x100m relay W40 team who took gold on Saturday in a time of 48.80 seconds in Finland.

McDevitt’s second success came on Sunday when she was part of the Irish W40 4x400m relay team which took gold in a time of three minutes 58.82 seconds.