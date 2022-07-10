North West T20 Semi Final Results 09/07/2022

It was an action-packed afternoon of T20 cricket across the North West on Saturday afternoon with six semi-finals decided in the three cup competitions.

The Faughan Valley Cup will dictate who goes forward to represent the local Union in this year’s All-Ireland Cup and it is Brigade and Newbuildings who will meet in that decider later this month.

Those two came through their semi-finals in vastly different manner; Newbuildings coming back with a last gasp effort to win at Coleraine.

The second semi-final was settled an awful lot more quickly as Brigade beat Bonds Glen by 9 wickets.

In the Eric Cooke Cup, Bready and Burndennett will fight out the trophy after impressive wins over Donemana and Eglinton respectively.

Burndennet winning by 47 runs meanwhile, Bready posted a bloodless 10-wicket home win over Donemana as they too moved on to Finals Day.

And the Sperrin Springs final will see Ardmore play Glendermott after both won their respective semi-finals in good style.