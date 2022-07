Three men have been arrested in County Tyrone after two police officers were assaulted in the early hours of the morning.

All three were brought into custody following an incident in the Diamond area of Castlederg last night.

A 17 year old was arrested on suspicion of assault while the others, a 23 year old man and a 14 year old boy, were arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

They remain in custody this afternoon.